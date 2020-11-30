Stephanie Frappart will make more history this week as she becomes the first female referee to take charge of a men's game in the Champions League.

Frappart, who turns 37 next month, was the first female referee to officiate in a major UEFA competition match when Liverpool played Chelsea in the Super Cup in Istanbul last year.

She also officiated the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and Netherlands and became the first female referee to take charge of a French Ligue 1 match when Amiens played Strasbourg in April last year.

She oversaw her first Europa League game in October when Leicester City hosted Zorya Luhansk and this week she will referee the game between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Nicole Petignat was the first female referee to officiate in UEFA matches when she was put in charge of three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.

Juventus, who have already qualified for the last 16, are second in Group G with nine points from four games, eight points clear of Dynamo Kyiv and three behind Barcelona, who face Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

