Georginio Wijnaldum praised his teammate Fabinho for his performance in central defence after Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Ajax on Wednesday.

There were questions over how the team would cope without Virgil Van Dijk in the backline after news of an ACL injury emerged earlier this week.

Premier League Klopp hits back at Carragher's transfer window comments YESTERDAY AT 09:14

Fabinho's superb goal-line overhead kick clearance to deny Dusan Tadic was just one of his standout moments in a man of the match performance against the Eredivisie champions.

Naturally a defensive midfielder, Wijnaldum thinks Liverpool will manage at the back with the Brazilian in Van Dijk's place.

"Fabinho does great as a centre back," he told reporters. "I think in the games that he's played there we didn't concede goals.

"And also the way how he's playing is like he's [been] playing there his whole life.”

Juventus plot 'winter swoop' for two Real Madrid stars - Euro Papers

Teammate James Milner praised Fabinho's performance, too, saying “top players adapt, he’s played there before and has done extremely well. Unbelievable clearance as well”.

The defensive display was also hailed by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who gave a special mention to Fabinho for his performance on Twitter.

transfers Barcelona to rival Liverpool for Traore - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 20:29