Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain and is a doubt for the club's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain

The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read.

Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.

A three-week period of absence would rule Pique out of the second leg of Barcelona's Round of 16 clash with PSG next Wednesday.

Barcelona travel to the French capital trailing 4-1 from the first leg after a horror show at Ca mp Nou last month.

