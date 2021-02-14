Gerard Pique returned to training with his Barcelona team-mates on Sunday, raising hope he could feature against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The centre-back has not been involved for Barcelona since damaging knee ligaments in a tangle with Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa in November.

Liga Koeman refuses to criticise Pique over comments about referee bias 12/02/2021 AT 15:09

Barca refused to put a timeframe on his recovery, but reports in Spain suggested that the former Manchester United man had an eye on the two legs with PSG on February 16 and March 10 for his return to action.

Pique did solo sessions on Thursday and Friday, and after suffering no reaction he took part in the team’s recovery session on Sunday following the 5-1 win over Alaves.

The 34-year-old will be given a full fitness assessment on Monday before a decision is made on whether he will feature against PSG the following day.

Messi 'excited and happy' at Barcelona - Koeman

With it being a home game, there is the prospect of Pique being named in the squad - with a more likely European comeback being the second leg in Paris on March 10.

Liga Referees in Spain likely to favour Real Madrid, says Pique 04/02/2021 AT 21:52