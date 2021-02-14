Gerard Pique returned to training with his Barcelona team-mates on Sunday, raising hope he could feature against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
The centre-back has not been involved for Barcelona since damaging knee ligaments in a tangle with Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa in November.
Barca refused to put a timeframe on his recovery, but reports in Spain suggested that the former Manchester United man had an eye on the two legs with PSG on February 16 and March 10 for his return to action.
- United, City and Chelsea battle for Haaland - Paper Round
- Zabaleta: City offer 'perfect conditions' for Messi
Pique did solo sessions on Thursday and Friday, and after suffering no reaction he took part in the team’s recovery session on Sunday following the 5-1 win over Alaves.
The 34-year-old will be given a full fitness assessment on Monday before a decision is made on whether he will feature against PSG the following day.
Messi 'excited and happy' at Barcelona - Koeman
With it being a home game, there is the prospect of Pique being named in the squad - with a more likely European comeback being the second leg in Paris on March 10.