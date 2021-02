Football

'He shoots like a mule!' - Erling Haaland's monster thighs help Borussia Dortmund down Sevilla

Erling Haaland ran Sevilla ragged as he grabbed a brace in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win in Spain. Ben joined the entire Beautiful Game ensemble of Buj, Dot and Dej to dissect a brilliant night for Erling Haaland, his legs and Borussia Dortmund as a whole.

