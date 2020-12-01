Football

'I believe we can finish top of the group now' - Dortmund's Thomas Delaney

Dortmund lost 3-1 to Lazio in Rome in their opening group fixture back in October, but have responded well with successive victories over Zenit St Petersburg and Club Brugge twice without conceding a single goal. Thomas Delaney said they "were always one step behind" in that previous defeat to Lazio, but it is now the Italian side who have to play catch-up as they sit one point behind Dortmund.

