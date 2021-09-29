It was what the 37,000 Paris Saint-Germain fans inside the Parc des Princes had patiently waited for, a glimpse of what Barcelona supporters had been fortunate enough to witness over the past 17 years: a Lionel Messi goal.

“For many years I watched (Lionel) Messi scoring goals, always with the opposite team,” Pochettino said. “The first (goal) for our side, for my side, well I had to celebrate it, I am sorry!”

He is top class, this is nothing new.

Speaking to the club's media team, Messi labelled PSG’s first ever win over Man City as "excellent" as they moved top of Group A.

He said: “I am very happy with the result, I think that we put in an excellent performance.

“It was a very important match for us, we wanted to win, especially after the draw at (Club) Brugge. We are very happy."

Messi struck his 121st Champions League goal, and his first for PSG, on 74 minutes in typical Messi fashion.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with team mate Neymar after scoring their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at Parc des Princes. Image credit: Eurosport

He picked up the ball on the halfway line and drove towards the heart of the City defence with the ball glued to his left foot.

With the help of Kylian Mbappe, the pair dazzled Aymeric Laporte with a neat one-two around the defender before Messi beautifully planted the ball in Ederson’s top right-hand corner.

“For the goal, everything went quickly,” Messi explained. “It was a counter, I played it to Kylian (Mbappe) who set it back to me first time and I was able to shoot immediately.

I am very happy with the goal, it’s my second match here at the Parc (des Princes).

“I am happy I have been able to celebrate with my teammates and all of the supporters, especially during such an important match.

“I am very happy on a personal level, but also with this result. Let’s continue like this!”

