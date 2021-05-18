Pep Guardiola says there will be no room for sentiment when it comes to selecting his team for the Champions League final, with club legend Sergio Aguero potentially missing out.

He is currently out with a knee injury and could conceivably have played his last game for the club with only two league matches and the Champions League final against Porto remaining.

"Right now (Sergio Aguero) is injured. If he was fit I would say I will be cold," said Guardiola when asked about a potential fairytale farewell for the striker.

"I have to take the decision which is the best to win the game. If Sergio is fit and I believe he can help us, he will play.

"If he can help us to score, he will play but it is the final of the Champions League, I have to make the decision that wins the game."

The 32-year-old missed last weekend's 4-3 win at Newcastle and has been ruled out of Tuesday's trip to Brighton due to injury.

"Sergio has niggles, it's a little disturbance in his leg muscle and adductor but it's not a big issue," added Guardiola.

"He felt something before Newcastle and (on Monday) he still wasn't fit. But hopefully against Everton he will be ready to play."

City, who secured the Premier League title last week, are due to face Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29 in Porto.

Guardiola admits all his players have been making an effort to ensure they are in the starting XI for the game.

"They listen a little bit more. Seriously, they are not stupid. They want to play so they will be so nice to me," he revealed.

"Once I make the selection they will be who they are, grumpy and upset with me like normal."

