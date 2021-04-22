Ilkay Gundogan has urged UEFA to rethink its proposals for changes to the Champions League format.

On Monday, UEFA revealed the changes that will come into force from the 2024-25 season - with the key points being an increase in teams from 32 to 36, and the group stage scrapped in favour of a league format.

Premier League The Premier League's Big Six are in a sorry state - The Warm-Up 12 HOURS AGO

Each participating club will play a minimum of 10 games, five home and five away, with the top sides progressing to a 16-team knockout phase.

The upshot is more games for those teams involved, and Manchester City midfielder Gundogan has urged the European governing body to rethink the plans that he says will place an even greater burden on the players.

'Ceferin behaved like we threw an atomic bomb' - Perez on Super League chaos

Taking to Twitter, Gundogan wrote : “With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format?

More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?

“The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League.

“The UCL format right now works great and that is why it's the most popular club competition in the world - for us players and for the fans.”

City are in the hunt to secure their first Champions League this term, as they face Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the semi-finals.

Football Defiant Perez compares ESL to Federer vs Nadal, makes bizarre Chelsea claim 12 HOURS AGO