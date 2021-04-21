Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the latest clubs to withdraw from the European Super League, joining the six English clubs which withdrew late last night.

On Tuesday night, it emerged that Chelsea were looking to pull out after supporters, players, managers, the government and opposition parties voiced their concern about the breakaway rival to the Champions League.

During a dramatic evening, in which fans protested outside Stamford Bridge, leading to kick-off to be delayed in Chelsea’s Premier League game with Brighton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all joined Chelsea in performing a u-turn and turned their back on the controversial new league

In a statement, Inter said it is "committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation" and will work with stakeholders to make improvements to the game.

AC Milan said it had the "genuine intention to deliver the best possible European football fans around the world" but said it must be "sensitive to the voice of those" who love the support and will "continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football".

Atletico said that "harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the Rojiblanca family, especially our fans", adding that the first-team squad and Diego Simeone back the club's decision to withdraw.

It is not clear whether UEFA and domestic governing bodies will continue to follow through on its threats to punish clubs which initially attempted to form the European Super League.

