Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the latest clubs to withdraw from the European Super League, joining the six English clubs which withdrew late last night.
Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli admits the project is likely dead, but there has been no official statement from organisers, who last said they were looking to "reshape" the proposals, which drew widespread criticism.
On Tuesday night, it emerged that Chelsea were looking to pull out after supporters, players, managers, the government and opposition parties voiced their concern about the breakaway rival to the Champions League.
Champions League
European Super League project cannot go ahead - Juventus chairman Agnelli
During a dramatic evening, in which fans protested outside Stamford Bridge, leading to kick-off to be delayed in Chelsea’s Premier League game with Brighton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all joined Chelsea in performing a u-turn and turned their back on the controversial new league.
Liverpool’s principal co-chairman John W Henry has apologised to supporters and admitted he has let them down, while United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has announced he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
In a statement, Inter said it is "committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation" and will work with stakeholders to make improvements to the game.
AC Milan said it had the "genuine intention to deliver the best possible European football fans around the world" but said it must be "sensitive to the voice of those" who love the support and will "continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football".
Atletico said that "harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the Rojiblanca family, especially our fans", adding that the first-team squad and Diego Simeone back the club's decision to withdraw.
It is not clear whether UEFA and domestic governing bodies will continue to follow through on its threats to punish clubs which initially attempted to form the European Super League.
Champions League
Super League will 'reshape' after English clubs quit
Football
'Huge mistake' - Ceferin berates 'arrogant', 'ignorant' Super League club owners