Lyon Women beat PSG Women 1-0 thanks to Wendie Renard's 67th-minute strike in the women's Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night and are now set to face Wolfsburg in the final on Sunday.

Following their success, Aulas said he paid the women's side the same as the men's side who lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

: "I'm going to tell you a secret: After the semi-final against PSG I gave them the same bonus as the men's team after the tie against Juventus.

"It is a pleasure to be president of this team."

The Lyon president pledged at the start of July to build the strongest women's team in the world with England internationals Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood all a part of the team who won the Ligue 1 title this year.

