Virgil van Dijk's knee does not look good after surgery, his boss Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Dutch defender ruptured knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby in October following a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and has since undergone surgery that the club said was successful.

However, at his pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League fixture against Ajax, Liverpool boss Klopp said that Van Dijk's knee doesn't look how a knee should.

"Considering the circumstances he is doing well but the knee doesn't look good,” said Klopp.

It doesn't look how a knee should but looks okay considering the surgery he had.

The Reds boss also provided an update on Thiago Alcantara, saying the Spain midfielder remains a few weeks away from full fitness. The former Bayern player was also injured in the match with Everton, following a tackle from Richarlison.

However, there was better news concerning Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has resumed on-pitch rehabilitation following a calf injury picked up against Manchester City.

"Trent looks quite good," Klopp added.

"I saw him on the pitch doing his rehab stuff so that already looks good but I cannot decide when it will be finished. From what I saw today, it won't be much longer."

Liverpool face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

