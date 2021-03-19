Jurgen Klopp has said he was happy Liverpool avoided Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals, but is wary of the threat posed by Real Madrid.

There was quality oozing through the eight sides remaining in the competition, but Klopp was happy to sidestep Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Premier League 'Almost impossible' for Liverpool to qualify for Champions League - Klopp YESTERDAY AT 10:05

“I think we are all the same: Bayern doesn’t want to play Dortmund, for example, because they are from the same country and for us, it was City and Chelsea,” Klopp told the club’s official website

“If we can avoid as long as possible then you do it, but all the rest, it was clear we would face a tough opponent.”

Pochettino: Bayern Munich are the best in Europe

Reflecting on the draw with Real, Klopp said it will be a strange experience facing Zinedine Zidane's men without Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s exciting, exciting,” he said. “It’s obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it.

It’s only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool.

I think it’s the first time I faced them when Cristiano [Ronaldo] is not there; probably maybe the first time since [Gareth] Bale is not there. But obviously [Sergio] Ramos is still there, [Raphael] Varane still there, [Toni] Kroos still there, [Luka] Modric still there, Casemiro still there, [Dani] Carvajal still there, [Karim] Benzema still there.

“And a few young prospects, proper players on top of that. Again, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Premier League Klopp 'not finished' at Liverpool – agent 15/03/2021 AT 18:43