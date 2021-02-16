Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Liverpool’s win over RB Leipzig will release the pressure valve at Anfield.

The Reds have had a torrid time in recent weeks, with three defeats on the spin in the Premier League effectively ending their title defence.

Premier League 'I don't need a break' - Klopp rubbishes rumours over his future YESTERDAY AT 13:50

They travelled to Budapest to take on Leipzig on the back of Klopp having to dismiss talk that he was set to leave the club.

There was huge pressure ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 clash, but goals from star attacking duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane - albeit gift-wrapped by the Leipzig defence - secured the 2-0 win.

Liverpool played well for long spells of the match, pressing with their usual verve, and they forced errors from Leipzig - much to Klopp’s delight.

“It was the game we wanted, the game we needed,” Klopp told BT Sport. “Leipzig can be a real monster, they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way.

“We played a really good game and we got the result we deserved.”

Liverpool’s defence has been under the microscope following a series of blunders, but they secured a clean sheet and Klopp felt it was deserved.

We defended really well and had good recovery. It was a tough game with only two days since the last one. It's only the first leg, we know that but a lot of people were waiting for us to slip again.

Klopp believes their detractors have been waiting for Liverpool to make mistakes, and was happy they were able to silence their critics on the European stage.

"For two years we were really good and this year we have problems, that's fine,” the German coach said. “A lot of people expected us to slip again but the boys didn't.”

Champions League Klopp faces mounting list of problems ahead of RB Leipzig clash YESTERDAY AT 09:51