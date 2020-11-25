Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side suffered a "deserved defeat" against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Reds failed to register a shot on target as they struggled for rhythm against the Serie A side, despite the return of Mohamed Salah after he was sidelined with Covid-19.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored in the second half to scupper Liverpool’s chances of qualifying early from Group D.

"It was not a good game, from both teams," Klopp told BT Sport.

A deserved defeat in a difficult game. The referee didn't whistle a lot and that makes it even more difficult, for both sides. It was unbelievably intense and you need some breaks.

"When the first half is gone, you usually settle but for some players who didn't play for a while it was very intense for them. We didn't find a way in the game.

"Easier to talk about a good game. We had moments but not real chances. It could happen to other teams."

Liverpool made five changes for the game after their win at Leicester and James Milner said it was a “flat” performance.

“We didn't get going. We know it was a poor performance and that we were pretty flat," he told BT Sport.

"A lot of players have not played together and the schedule is busy. Sometimes you have to try and get a win without being your best but we didn't have that sharpness.

"We are still top of the group so we have to recover and go again at the weekend. The effort is always there. They took their chances at the right time. The whole game we were maybe a second late on the press and created very few chances.

"It was one of those nights where we didn't produce our best. We need to move on from it pretty quickly because we have a lot of games coming up.”

