Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged caution against a depleted Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.

And while Liverpool have history with Champions League comebacks - overturning a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in 2019 - Klopp remains cautious over the possibility of a fight back.

"When you are 3-1 down it looks like we are already out - it means we have not a lot to lose. The result showed they were better than us but it's only the first half," Klopp said.

"Football is football, anything is possible. We speak about results but for me, the performance is much more important. We have to play like ourselves.

"It's important to defend at your highest level with the ability Madrid have... Real beat Barcelona (in La Liga) after us so obviously they are in a good moment."

With Madrid fresh off an El Clasico win despite their injuries, Klopp knows the Reds will go up against a highly motivated side in search of their fifth Champions League title in the last decade.

And with Zinedine Zidane at the helm, Klopp is taking nothing for granted.

"Real didn't win the competition so often with Zidane because they're not experienced. They have had an intense season and injuries, we are the same," Klopp added.

"The decisive part of the season is now and I'm 100% sure Real will be 100% ready, not how they felt straight after the Barca game.

"It's a difference to watch Real and play them. The individual quality of the players is really high if they want something desperately, as was the case (in the first leg)."

