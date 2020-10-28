Barcelona responded following a turbulent few days with a 2-0 success that recorded a first ever win at Juventus and saw them take control of Champions League Group G.

The Catalan giants had seen president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club board resign in the wake of Saturday’s El Clasico defeat, but struck a much-needed positive note with a fine showing in Turin that eased a bit of pressure on boss Ronald Koeman.

Ousmane Dembele’s heavily deflected strike gave them a deserved advantage on 14 minutes after Antoine Griezmann had struck the post in the early exchanges.

Juventus were missing some key personnel in defence, as well as talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was still ruled out due to his positive Covid-19 test.

In his absence, Alvaro Morata tried to assume the goal mantle, but incredibly had three attempts ruled out for offside.

The Old Lady's misery was compounded late on when Merih Demiral was sent off for a second bookable offence before Lionel Messi netted his 70th Champions League goal in the group stage from the penalty spot.

The result sees Barca top of the pool on six points, with Juventus in second place on three. Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros have one point apiece.

Next up, Barcelona host Dynamo Kiev while Juventus visit Ferencvaros on November 4.

TALKING POINT

Messi shines on Ronaldo’s stage as Juve feel CR7’s absence. It was a convincing performance from Barcelona, who took advantage of an under-strength Juve to put their El Clasico nightmare behind them. This was a big win for Koeman, but leaves plenty of question marks over Andrea Pirlo as the Old Lady continue to stutter at the start of his first campaign at the helm.

Ronaldo’s absence robbed the watching world of the latest chapter in the battle between two of the GOATs. Messi, fresh from seeing a board he was clearly at odds with depart in the past few days, took centre stage and led his side to a dominant victory. It would have irked Ronaldo having to watch from isolation at home, particularly as his great rival stole the show in his own back yard.

The other sides in the group don’t look like they will truly trouble these two in terms of qualification for the knockout stage, but we can still hope all is well and there is something at stake when Barca host Juve on Matchday Six on December 8. That’s the next opportunity for a Messi v Ronaldo showdown and everyone who loves football will want to see that again.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Lionel Messi (Barcelona). The Argentine remains Barca’s creator-in-chief. His sweeping first-time pass led to the opener and he was usually at the heart of the visitors’ best moments in attack. Could easily have chalked up a few more assists had his teammates been more clinical, but ensured he had the final say with a super spot kick.

PLAYER RATINGS

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 6, Danilo 6, Bonucci 6, Cuadrado 6, Rabiot 6, Demiral 4, Chiesa 6, Bentancur 6, Kulusevski 6, Morata 7, Dybala 6. Subs: McKennie 5, Arthur n/a, Bernardeschi n/a.

BARCELONA: Neto 7, Alba 7, Roberto 7, Ronald Araujo 6, Lenglet 7, Pjanic 7, De Jong 7, Pedri 8, Messi 9, Dembele 7, Griezmann 7. Subs: Busquets 7, Fati 6, Firpo n/a, Braithwaite n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ – BARCELONA CHANCES. Almost a dream start for the visitors. A shocker of a back pass allows Messi to seize possession on the left of the box. He takes aim but sees his goal-bound shot brilliantly blocked by Bonucci. Barcelona keep the pressure on from the corner and eventually see Griezmann crack the post with a thumping shot.

14’ – GOAL! Juventus 0-1 Barcelona. Messi sweeps a sensational first-time ball from left to right. Dembele twists and turns after driving in from the flank and fires in a shot that takes a heavy deflection off Chiesa on its way beyond Szczesny.

36’ – BARCELONA CHANCE. Barca should be two up. Dembele is played in by Messi, but can't beat Szczesny. He touches it back to Griezmann, who inexplicably turns down the shot and the chance goes begging.

55’ – ANOTHER JUVENTUS GOAL CHALKED OFF. Morata guides a clinical shot in at the far post from Cuadrado's volleyed pass - but VAR checks and rules it out for offside. That’s THREE times the Spanish forward has found the net without it counting!



75’ – BARCELONA CHANCE. Messi feeds Griezmann on the left side of the area, but the Frenchman's low drive just flies wide of the far post.



85’ – JUVENTUS RED CARD. Merih Demiral receives a second yellow for a foul on Pjanic.



90+1’ – GOAL! Juventus 0-2 Barcelona. Messi sends Szczesny the wrong way with a superb penalty.

KEY STATS

Since Lionel Messi's first ChampionsLeague campaign in 2004-05, only Cristiano Ronaldo (38) has provided more assists in the competition than the Argentine (35).



Barcelona are the only side to have kept more than one clean sheet against Juventus (two) at the Stadium (since 2011/12) in all competitions.

