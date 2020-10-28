Hakim Ziyech scored on his full debut as Chelsea scored three second half goals to thrash FC Krasnodar in Group E.

The hosts' highly-rated goalkeeper Matvei Safonov allowed Callum Hudson-Odoi's scuffed tame shot to squirm under his body, as Chelsea took a barely deserved lead in the 37th-minute.

Jorginho hit the post with his early spot-kick after Timo Werner was fouled inside the box, but the Russian side, formed in 2008, were arguably the better side in the first half.

Chelsea's English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi shoots to score the opening goal

Krasnodar had their moments after the restart, too, and only the woodwork denied them an equaliser, with Yury Gazinsky volleying his shot at the crossbar.

But Chelsea weathered the storm and put the game beyond the hosts with two goals in three minutes.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and won a soft penalty as his volley was adjudged to have struck a hand inside the box, and Werner - assuming spot-kick duties - smashed the ball down the middle to put the game beyond the hosts.

Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot

Ziyech then added a third with a smart turn and finish beneath the goalkeeper, as Chelsea racked up a comfortable lead.

And in stoppage-time Pulisic put the gloss on matters with a fine tight-angled finish, as Frank Lampard's side bagged their first win in the group with a scoreline that rather flattered them.

TALKING POINT - Perfect away day for Chelsea

After calling for his side to find balance following back-to-back goalless draws, Lampard will be pleased with a ruthless second half display. There is no doubt Chelsea rode their luck at times some 2,000 miles away in southern Russia, but there are plenty of positives for the boss to take from tonight.

Hudson-Odoi scored his first Champions League goal, albeit in fortuitous fashion, Werner also grabbed his first CL goal in Chelsea colours, while Ziyech is also off the mark for his new club, and Pulisic opened his account for the season. There were some nervy moments in defence, but with Antonio Rudiger making his first start of the campaign, Chelsea recorded a third consecutive clean-sheet, with new signing Edouard Mendy yet to concede a single goal.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea celebrates with his team mates after scoring his sides third goal

A trip to struggling Burnley follows at the weekend, giving Chelsea a chance to build some much-needed momentum after a rather slow start to the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

The 27-year-old was full of endeavour, his direct running, trickery and pace causing the hosts all kinds of problems. Grabbed one and will probably be disappointed not to have had at least one more on an impressive full debut display.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides third goal

PLAYER RATINGS

Krasnodar: Safonov 4, Smolnikov 5, Kaio 5, Martynovich 5, Chernov 5, Vilhena 6, Gazinski 5, Utkin 5, Olsson 5, Ramírez 5, Berg 5.. subs: Sabua N/A, Spertsyan N/A, Suleymanov 5.

Chelsea: Mendy 7, Azpilicueta 7, Rüdiger 6, Zouma 7, Chilwell 6, Hudson-Odoi 7, Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6, Ziyech 8, Werner 7, Havertz 7.. subs: Emerson N/A, Abraham N/A, Pulisic 7, Kante, 6 Mount 6.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - Jorginho misses the spot-kick! A let off for Krasnodar! After a little skip in his run-up, Jorginho sends Safonov the wrong way but sees his effort hit the frame of the goal! The ball then hits the goalkeeper and Werner can't convert the rebound.

37' - GOAL! Krasnodar 0-1 Chelsea (Callum Hudson-Odoi): Chelsea are ahead! But it's a howler from the goalkeeper Safanov. Hudson-Odoi scuffs a tame shot at goal, but it somehow squirms through the body of the goalkeeper and ends up in the back of the net.

56' - Krasnodar hits the woodwork! Chaos ensues from the resulting corner! Gazinski volleys it into the ground and it bounces up, hitting the crossbar before Chelsea scramble clear.

76' - GOAL! Krasnodar 0-2 Chelsea (Timo Werner): Werner assumes spot-kick duties and he makes no mistake, smashing the ball past Safonov! That ought to seal it.

79' - GOAL! Krasnodar 0-3 Chelsea (Hakim Ziyech): Ziyech marks his full debut for Chelsea with a goal! Pulisic drives down the left, feed Werner, who finds Ziyech. He turns and buries it under the goalkeeper.

90' - GOAL! Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea (Christian Pulisic): That puts the shine on it! Pulisic has been fantastic since he was introduced off the bench, and he grabs a deserved goal - his first of the season!

KEY STATS

Christian Pulisic is the 13th different player to score for Chelsea across all competitions this season, with the Blues having more unique scorers than any other Premier League team so far this campaign (excluding own-goals).

Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 15 starts in the Champions League, scoring six goals and assisting a further seven.

All eight of Timo Werner’s Champions League goals have come away from home – he’s the top scorer in the competition to have scored 100% of their goals on the road.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is just the second teenager to score for Chelsea in the Champions League, after Reece James did so against Ajax last season.

