Kylian Mbappe has insisted a stellar performance against Barcelona in the Champions League will not be the deciding factor on whether he remains at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is the subject of debate, as he is in the final 18 months of his contract and has stalled on committing to fresh terms.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked, and the French forward probably added a few million to his value with his brilliant display in PSG’s 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick of the highest class and following the game he was asked for thoughts on his future.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on February 16, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

“It would be wrong to decide my future based on one match,” Mbappe told RMC. “This is a long-term decision.

I'm happy here and with this kind of game I'm even happier.

“The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart.”

Commenting on his display at the Camp Nou, Mbappe said: "We are very happy. It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win. We did it with style

"I am happy. I always want to show my best. There has not always been success. But never in my life will I hide. Today I am benefiting from the hard work.”

