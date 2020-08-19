Football
Champions League

Kylian Mbappe: Reaching Champions League final gives me World Cup vibes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Kylian Mbappe smiles as Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

  • PSG hammer RB Leipzig to reach first Champions League final
  • Angel Di Maria: 'We are one step away from making history'
Champions League

PSG hammer RB Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

13 HOURS AGO

"I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job," the France striker told a news conference.

"We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it's too much for some but that's how you win titles.

It's easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends.
Play Icon
WATCH

'I cried all night' - Kylian Mbappe opens up on his injury

00:01:01

Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.

He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as they were 1-0 down.

"When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I though the Champions League was over for me," the 21-year-old said.

"But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn't play, at least to bring my good mood to the team."

PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday's final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe's preference.

"I'd rather play Lyon because they're a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it," he said.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ronald Koeman to axe Luis Suarez plus FIVE other Barcelona stars - Euro Papers

00:02:06

Champions League

Fit-again Benjamin Pavard could make Bayern Munich squad against Lyon

15 HOURS AGO
Champions League

RB Leipzig v PSG: Can the team beat the superstars?

YESTERDAY AT 06:38
Related Topics
FootballChampions LeagueParis Saint-GermainRB Leipzig
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On