Football

'Kylian Mbappe will carry football for decade' vs 'Erling Haaland has the higher ceiling'

Worried that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the wane? Fear not. Season two has been commissioned and with a new cast. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are set to take the football world by storm after two heroic performances in the Champions League this week. Ben joined the entire Beautiful Game ensemble of Buj, Dot and Dej to argue over who is the best...

00:03:44, 17 views, an hour ago