Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury.

Messi, 34, was taken off at half-time of PSG’s Ligue 1 win against Lille on Friday, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was a precaution and he hoped it wasn’t a “big problem”.

Ad

But Messi has not been included in PSG’s squad to travel to Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ballon d'Or Messi: Seventh Ballon d'Or would be crazy 16 HOURS AGO

French outlet RMC Sport say Messi is suffering from muscle discomfort and a small problem in his knee.

PSG are top of Champions League Group A, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

They are set to be boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe, who is back in the squad after missing the clash with Lille due to an ear infection.

Mbappe has scored six goals for PSG this season while Messi’s three goals have all been in the Champions League.

Man City face Club Brugge in the other Group A game at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Messi: Seventh Ballon d'Or would be crazy

Messi is second favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or behind Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

The PSG and Argentina forward has already won the award a record six times, and despite a downturn in his domestic form over the last year, he did lead his country to their first Copa America title in 28 years.

Asked whether he expects to lift the Ballon d’Or again on November 28, Messi told Sport: “If I'm honest, I don't think so. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team.

After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost. If the Ballon d’Or arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy.

“If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals. I am very happy for what happened and now that whatever has to happen happens.”

Ligue 1 Messi 'would like to contribute again' at Barcelona, 'the club I love' A DAY AGO