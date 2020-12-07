Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to resume their on-pitch rivalry in the Champions League on Tuesday after Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman confirmed that the Argentine playmaker would feature in the tie.

Both sides have qualified for the last-16 ahead of Juventus’ trip to the Camp Nou, but it will be a rivalry renewed after Koeman confirmed that Messi - who has been rested during Barcelona’s group-stage campaign - will feature.

It means that the pair will face-off for the first time since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018, after the Portuguese missed the reverse tie in Turin after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

Koeman, who has endured a wobbly start to his tenure as Barcelona coach, would not be drawn on who was the better player.

“Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the best players in the last 15 years," said Koeman.

It's incredible what they have achieved. It's not fair to have to pick one or the other, I admire both.

Barcelona have won all five of their Champions League fixtures but Juve can leapfrog the Catalans to win the group if they win by three or more goals.

