Borussia Dortmund advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-2 draw over Sevilla that won this tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The visitors were the better side in the first half, sending a succession of crosses into the Dortmund area, before they lost possession near the own goal and eventually conceded a tap-in to Erling Haaland.

In the second half Haaland doubled Dortmund’s lead with a retaken penalty, after having a goal chalked off minutes earlier in a VAR-dominated five minutes. Youssef En-Nesyri later pulled one back with a penalty for Sevilla midway through the second half, and then grabbed another six minutes into injury time to give Dortmund a tense finish.

Dortmund have recently slipped to sixth in the Bundesliga, but still have a chance of silverware in both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

TALKING POINT

Can Borussia Dortmund win the Champions League? If you’re going to do it, do it now. It’s been a turbulent season for Dortmund, who have slipped to sixth in the Bundesliga and blew a winning position away at Bayern Munich at the weekend. It has already been confirmed that Marco Rose will replace Edin Terzic as manager at the end of the season.

In the next three months Dortmund could send him off with the biggest prize of all. With Haaland in scary form, Jadon Sancho to return to the side and Marco Reus, Thorgen Hazard, Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahou in support, Dortmund are top-loaded enough to have a serious puncher's chance in this competition.

They might not get a better look for a while; both Haaland and Sancho are heavily linked with moves elsewhere this summer, as Dortmund fans brace themselves for seeing another eye-catching side sold off in parts. They still have time together though, and this young and often fearless group of players have nothing to lose in the next few months.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

He’s close to unplayable at times, and he’s still only 20 years old. Tonight was another outstanding performance from Haaland, combining raw pace and strength with a featherlight touch throughout the match. Two more goals tonight, and another that was somewhat unluckily chalked off for a push, were further evidence that he is already one of the best players in the world.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Hitz 6; Morey 6, Can 5, Hummels 7, Schulz 6; Dahoud 7, Delaney 6, Bellingham 7; Hazard 7, Haaland 8, Reus 6

SUBS: Passlack 6, Zagadou 6, Meunier 6

Sevilla (4-3-3): Bono 7; Navas 7, Kounde 6, Santos Silva 6, Acuna 7; Jordan 6, Regas 6, Rodriguez 6; Suso 7, En-Nesyri 7, Ocampos 7

SUBS: Gomez 6, de Jong 7, Torres 6, Rakitic 7, El Haddadi 6

KEY MOMENTS

35’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1 (Haaland 35) Sevilla 0 That could be the tie. Dortmund win the ball high as Sevilla try to play out from the back. Dahoud slips a pass through to Reus on the left of the area. He draws out Bono and cuts the ball back to Haaland, who has a simple tap in from seven yards out.

48’ GOAL! OR IS IT? WHAT IS GOING ON?! He is some player! Haaland gets in space on the left, and cuts across the area. He plays a quick one-two with Hazard and barges through Diego Carlos, leaving him in a heap. The ball breaks wide of Bono and Haaland hooks it in with his right foot from a tight angle. It's VAR checked, as is an earlier incident when Haaland's shirt was pulled...and it's no goal, but a penalty to Dortmund!

51’ PENALTY SAVED! Bono has turned it onto the post, and then bounced up to brilliantly save the rebound from Haaland! But they're bringing it back I think...

54’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland pen. 54) Sevilla 0 Haaland buries his penalty into the bottom right this time, and has a good old scream at Bono as he runs by celebrating. The Sevilla players are furious, and Haaland is booked.

68’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 2 Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 68) En-Nesyri, who has been invisible tonight, utterly hoses his penalty high into the net. The game looked off; it's back on, Sevilla need two more to take it to extra-time!

90+6’ GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 2 Sevilla 2 (En-Nesyri 90+6) Hello! Rakitic whips a perfect cross into the area and En-Nesyri thumps a header into the top corner!

90+7’ OH MY! Sevilla have got the ball pinballing around in the Dortmund box. Twice they could shoot, and turn the chance down for a square pass, and Dortmund eventually scramble it clear. Why didn't they shoot?!

KEY STATS

Haaland has now scored ten goals in six Champions League games this season.

After losing just once in 19 matches prior to the first leg, Sevilla have now lost five of their last six in all competitions.

