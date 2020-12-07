Borussia Dortmund clinched top spot in their Champions League goal as goals from Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel saw Lucien Favre’s side come from behind to Zenit St Petersburg 2-1.

Favre was without Erling Haaland, who is expected to be sidelined through injury until the new year, and Dortmund missed the Norwegian’s presence in attack as Zenit made more of their scoring opportunities in the first half.

Zenit opened the scoring after just 16 minutes when Sebastian Driussi’s shot was deflected into the back of the net by Mats Hummels, with Marco Reus striking the woodwork with a right-footed shot on the stroke of half time.

Youssoufa Moukoko was introduced off the bench in the second half to become the youngest player to ever appear in the Champions League at the age of 16 years and 18 days old. But it was a veteran, Lukasz Piszczek, who restored parity by pouncing first on a rebound from a Mats Hummels toe-poke.

Witsel scuffed a shot in at the near post from outside the box, refusing to celebrate as Dortmund did what was required of them to take top spot over Lazio who could only manage a 2-2 draw in their game against Club Brugge.

More to follow...

