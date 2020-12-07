A late comeback wasn't enough as Manchester United lost 3-2 at RB Leipzig, sending them crashing out of the Champions League.



United went into the match knowing that a draw would be enough to see them progress from Group H, but Manchester City loanee Angelino opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock, ghosting in at the back post and lashing in a superb finish into the far corner.

It was a damning indictment of United's defensive shape that the left-sided player could find himself totally free inside the box from a cross in that fashion, with Angelino again in space for the second, sending in a deep cross that was expertly volleyed home at the far post by Amadou Haidara on 13 minutes.



Leipzig could have had a third before half-time, only for the video referee to correctly scratch off Willi Orban's 'goal' for offside.

But the hosts did get their third in the second half when a shambolic defensive mix-up saw substitute Justin Kluivert dink a shot over David de Gea to seemingly put the game to bed.



However, a Bruno Fernandes penalty on 80 minutes gave United hope after Mason Greenwood was adjudged to be fouled in the box. And Paul Pogba headed in the second at the back post off Harry Maguire's head, or potentially hand according to Leipzig's protests, to set-up a barnstorming finish.

But it was not enough on the night as United suffered defeat to the team they had thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the group to crash out of the competition.

Talking Point

United got their tactics horribly wrong in the first-half, setting up with three centre-backs against a side playing with a false nine, leaving all three of those defenders with nobody direct to mark.

As a result Leipzig completely controlled central midfield and were able to pull United's defence out of position seemingly at will. Solskjaer changed it at half-time, but by then the serious damage was done.

"We started too late" was the manager's assessment after the game, but it was his formation that was the primary cause of that slow start.

Man of the Match

Angelino (RB Leipzig): The wing-back is Leipzig's top scorer this season for a reason, and he ripped United apart time and again in a first-half display that effectively settled this tie. His finish for the opener was superb, but it was his constant threat down the left that was the hosts' main source of attacking threat.

Player Ratings

Leipzig: Gulacsi 8; Mukiele 7, Orban 7, Konate 8, Angelino 9; Haidara 8, Kampl 8, Sabitzer 8, Nkunku 7, Dani Olmo 7; Forsberg 7. Subs: Kluivert 8, Halstenberg 6, Adams 6, Poulsen 6.

Man Utd: De Gea 4, Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 4, Maguire 4, Shaw 4, Telles 4, Matic 5, McTominay 6, Fernandes 6, Rashford 6, Greenwood 6. Subs: Van de Beek 6, Pogba 7, Williams 6, Tuanzebe 6, Fosu-Mensah 6.

Key Moments

2' GOAL! - It's a nightmare start for United as Angelino puts the hosts ahead with just two minutes on the clock, ghosting in at the back post and lashing in a terrific finish.

13' GOAL! - Things go from bad to worse for United as they concede another early on in this match. Again it’s Angelino who finds the space, but this time he whips in a deep cross and it’s finished beautifully on the volley by Haidara.

69' GOAL! - Justin Kluivert clips a finish over David de Gea to put Leipzig 3-0 up and that could be all she wrote.

79' - Greenwood goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot. That looks extremely soft, but it's a lifeline for United...

80' GOAL! - Fernandes converts from the spot with his trademark stop-start finish and it's 3-1. Surely United can't do it from here!?

82' GOAL! - The comeback is well and truly on! Paul Pogba heads in off the back of Maguire's head, and protests from Leipzig about a possible handball are rejected by the video official. Out of absolutely nowhere it's 3-2 and United are right back in this. They need one more goal to go through. What a finish we have in store here!

Key Stats

Since his debut for Manchester United no player in Europe's top leagues has scored more penalties (13) than Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United conceded three or more goals in consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since 2003.

