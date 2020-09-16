LIVE

Omonia Nicosia - Crvena Zvezda

Champions League - 16 September 2020

Champions League – Follow the Football match between Omonia Nicosia and Crvena Zvezda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 16 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Henning Berg or Dejan Stankovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Omonia Nicosia and Crvena Zvezda? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Omonia Nicosia vs Crvena Zvezda. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

