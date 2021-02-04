Liverpool will not face RB Leipzig in the Champions League in Germany this month due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Reds were matched with the Bundesliga side in the round of 16, with the first leg slated for February 16 in Leipzig.

However, Germany has banned entry to anyone who is in an area affected by Covid-19 mutations until at least February 17. The country said the only exceptions were for German citizens.

There had been hope that elite sport would also be exempt, but the German government issued a statement saying that Liverpool would not be allowed into the country.

A statement from the German government read: "The Corona Protection Ordinance passed by the German government last Friday provides for only a few exceptions and no special regulations for professional athletes.

"The Federal Police informed the club RB Leipzig today that the described case constellation does not fall under the exceptions."

A possible solution is for the ties to be switched, with the first leg taking place at Anfield and the second leg on March 10 being held in Leipzig.

UEFA changed its rules to allow ties to be switched, to take into account scenarios such as this, but it would require agreement from both clubs and associations.

Other options are for Leipzig to pass up their home tie and play the game at a neutral venue, or the match be shifted to a one-legged affair.

