Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says his side are still in the race for a top-four finish this season.

And after losing six consecutive games at Anfield, a place in next season's Champions League was starting to look unlikely.

But Robertson believes that Liverpool can still rediscover their best form during the latter stage of the season and claim a top-four spot.

"Unfortunately we have not had as good a season as we probably thought," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"But there's still time to fix it -- not to the extent we would like to fix it, but there's still time to make it a bit better.

Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking... There's still a long way to go.

Liverpool are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

And they could still qualify for next season's Champions League should they win this season's edition.

"We need to go for both (top four and Champions League) -- we need to get up the league as high as possible," Robertson added.

