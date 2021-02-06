Liverpool will play RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 first leg tie in either London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Budapest, according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

He gave the information to Sky Germany and has been quoted by German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

A final decision on the venue will be made on Monday.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday he was not concerned about the game and would wait on final decisions regarding the location.

Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference: "I cannot organise it or schedule it myself. Other people do that. We will have to wait for the situation to be decided.

"It has not yet been decided so we cannot say anything."

The latest possible date to finish last-16 games is April 2, it was revealed on Tuesday.

