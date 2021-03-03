The second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig will take place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary.

The first leg of the tie, which Liverpool won 2-0, was played at the same stadium in Budapest due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Those same restrictions remain in place, meaning RB Leipzig would have to quarantine for 10 days if they travelled to England to face Liverpool at Anfield.

The quarantine would cause chaos in the Bundesliga, meaning the two clubs and UEFA have acted to shift the second leg - which will take place on March 10.

The switch of venue has not yet been confirmed by the two clubs, but the Hungarian FA released a statement on the subject.

Liverpool will have no issues with the venue, as they were 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and manager Jurgen Klopp was hugely complimentary about the stadium.

“Brilliant, really brilliant,” Klopp said of the Puskas Arena. “It’s a great stadium. Inside it looks a little bit like Atletico Madrid’s stadium, which felt good to us to be honest!

"The pitch was great, it’s a proper football stadium, and I’m pretty sure if it’s sold out in the future it will create some proper atmosphere.”

