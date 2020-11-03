Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid played out a one-all draw at Stadion Lokomotiv, in the Champions League Group A early kick off.

In a richly entertaining game that was played out in front of 8,000 fans, it was the away side that started brightest and broke the deadlock.

Jose Gimenez perfectly placed header from centre of the Lokomotiv box left captain Guilherme Marinato with no chance, after he was found in acres of space by a inch perfect cross by Hector Herrera.

But Atletico’s lead would only last seven minutes. As VAR decided that Herrera handled the ball in the box. Up stepped Anton Miranchuk who kept his nerve and slotted the ball past Jan Oblak.

In the second half Diego Simeone cut a frustrated figure on the sideline as his side spurred chance after chance, Joao Felix spectacular long range effort was denied by Guilherme who was in brilliant form.

Atletico will certainly feel like it was a missed opportunity for all three points.

Next up for Lokomotiv Moscow is a Russian Premier League clash with fellow Moscow side Dynamo, while Atletico Madrid take on high flying Cádiz in a fourth v fifth La Liga battle.

TALKING POINT: SOFT PENALTY THE DIFFERENCE- Having taken an early lead and looking like they were in complete control. Atletico conceded a soft penalty when Héctor Herrera was judged to have handled the box in the box. But given there were countless other dubious handballs during the course of the game Simeone will feel hard done by.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Lokomotiv Moscow: M Guilherme 9, D Zhivoglyadov 6, S Rajkovic 6, M Cerqueira Paim 6, M Rybus 6, V Ignatiev 6, D Kulikov 6, G Krychowiak 6, A Miranchuk 6, F Smolov 6, Ze Luís 7,

SUBS: Zhemaletdinov 6, Rybchinsky N/A

Atletico Madrid: J Oblak 6, K Trippier 6, S Savic 6, J Giménez 7, Renan Lodi 7, M Llorente 7, H Herrera 7, S Ñíguez 6, Á Correa 6, Joao Félix 7, L Suárez 7

SUBS: Koke 6, Vitolo N/A, Lemar 6, L Torreira N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH: Guilherme Marinato (Lokomotiv Moscow)

It truly was a captains performance between the sticks for Guilherme, who time and time again denied the Atlectico attacks. His outstanding one handed save to push João Félix long range effort away from the goal was the pick of the bunch.

KEY EVENTS:

18’ Goal! Giménez scores a beautiful header from the centre of the box. But plenty of credit has to be given to Herrera's cross which was inch perfect

21’ VAR CHECK! They are looking at a penalty decision. Appeals from the home side as they feel it's touched the hand of Héctor Herrera

25’ Goal! Miranchuk converts the penalty with ease, sending Oblak in the opposite direction. The home crowd are loving this!!

41’ Chance! Suárez's wait for an away Champions League goal continues, as he goes for power over placement and fire his volley over the bar

58’ Chance! What a brilliant one handed save from Guilherme. Felix's long range effort was heading into the top corner

65’ Chance! Felix’s header is saved again by Guilherme from close range

KEY STAT:

Atlético de Madrid have conceded in each of their last five UCL games, their longest run without a clean sheet in the competition since a run of seven between September 2009-October 2013.

Héctor Herrera will make his 46th appearance in the Champions League, equalling Chicharito Hernández as the Mexican with the most apps in the competition

