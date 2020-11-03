Luis Suarez was shown a yellow card for trying to get a sneaky look at the VAR monitor during Atletico Madrid’s Champions League draw with Lokomotiv Moscow.

With Atletico leading 1-0 in Moscow, the referee went to check the monitor to see if Hector Herrera had handled the ball in the penalty area.

While he was watching the incident, Suarez walked off the pitch and tried to get a peek.

Although he didn’t go into the dotted lines around the VAR screen, he was booked by the referee, who then gave a penalty to the home side.

Suarez has previously courted controversy for biting opponents, being a generally combative player, and a diving save on the line during the 2010 World Cup that denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals.

