Lyon Women have won the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg Women at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

For Lyon, it is a record seventh European triumph in their ninth appearance in the final.

Staggeringly, it is the French club's fifth Champions League title in a row and their third final victory over two-time champions Wolfsburg, who they also defeated in 2016 and 2018.

Lyon, who had England international right-back Lucy Bronze in their starting XI, took the lead in the 25th minute through Eugenie Le Sommer. The 31-year-old followed up Abt's blocked shot and fired her finish into the bottom corner for her 47th Women's Champions League goal.

With Lyon in full control, Japan international midfielder Saki Kumagai doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time. She struck home from the edge of the area to become the first Asian goalscorer in a UEFA Women's Champions League final.

After the break, Wolfsburg pulled a goal back through Alexandra Popp in the 58th minute who instinctively nodded in Ewa Pajor's cross from close range.

The German club ramped up the pressure late on, but Lyon sealed the victory as midfielder Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir flicked Le Sommer's driven shot into the net in the 88th minute.

