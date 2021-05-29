Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League after a tight 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had much the better of the first half. Timo Werner missed a good chance to put them in front, before a superb pass from Mason Mount released Kai Havertz to round Ederson and tap the ball home just before half-time.

In a tense second half City made a number of changes to try and alter the pattern of play but failed to create a chance of note. Christian Pulisic missed a chance to double Chelsea’s lead with 17 minutes left but shot wide when clean through on goal.

The victory is Chelsea’s second in the competition after their victory over Bayern Munich on penalties in 2012, and their sixth major European trophy overall.

Havertz celebrates giving Chelsea the lead Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Can Tuchel now take it to City in the Premier League? What a strange season for Chelsea. They’ve changed their manager again, performed disappointingly in the FA Cup Final and only just made it into the top four. Yet here, they secured the biggest prize in the club game with a superb performance, with Tuchel claiming his third victory over City in the last two months. Can this stunning victory be a springboard to challenging for the league title next year?

MAN OF THE MATCH – N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Faced with an attacking sextet from Manchester City that intended to dominate the ball and the midfield area, Kante turned in a stunning performance of movement, tracking, precise passing and intuitive positioning. He broke down everything City tried to throw at Chelsea and was the best player on the pitch by a distance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 6, Stones 6, Zinchenko 5; Gundogan 6, Bernardo Silva 5, De Bruyne 6; Mahrez 6, Sterling 6, Foden 6

SUBS: Jesus 6, Fernandinho 5, Aguero 6

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; James 7, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 6, Jorginho 7, Kante 8, Chilwell 7; Havertz 7, Werner 5, Mount 7

SUBS: Christensen 7, Pulisic 6, Kovacic 6

KEY MOMENTS

8’ CHANCE! A stunning long pass from Ederson, from one penalty area to another, briefly gets Sterling in behind Chelsea. He goes wide of Mendy but it's a very narrow angle and he's facing away form goal; he tries an audacious back heel at goal, which Mendy turns behind for a corner.

14’ BIG CHANCE! Chelsea cut right through City down the left again. Chilwell bursts through into the area and finds Werner, but from ten yards out he can only place it tamely into the hands of Ederson.

42’ GOAL! Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1 (Havertz 42) Chelsea take the lead! Mount splits the City defence with a brilliant 30 yard pass and Havertz is through. He just about skips past Ederson, who gets a touch on the ball but not enough to divert it away, and Havertz hurdles him to tap the ball into an empty net!

73’ OH WHAT A CHANCE! Kante, who has been outstanding, breaks up another City attack and Chelsea break. Havertz goes through the middle, and feeds Pulisic into the area on the right; he's one on one with Ederson, but drags his shot wide of the far post. What a huge moment that might be!

90+7’ CLOSE! A long throw breaks to Mahrez on the edge of the area. He shanks a volley at goal, but it goes inches over the bar with Mendy rooted!

KEY STATS

This was Chelsea’s sixth major European title, after their victories in the Champions League in 2012, the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971 and 1997 and the Europa League in 2013 and 2019.

