Gabriel Jesus marked his return with a sublime strike from a tight angle as Manchester City beat Olympiakos 3-0 to make it three wins from three matches in Champions League Group C.

City started well but after Ferran Torres continued his run of scoring in every Champions League game this season, converting from Kevin De Bruyne's fine through ball, they once more struggled to turn possession dominance into multiple goals.

Ederson was never really tested, although an errant pass in his own area from Phil Foden gave an opportunity for Mathieu Valbuena to score, but he flashed his effort wide.

Jesus, who has not played since getting injured in September, rifled home nine minutes from time after coming off the bench to ensure City picked up all three points.

Joao Cancelo put gloss on the scoreline with a precise curling low effort from 25 yards in the 90th minute.

Man of the match - Kevin De Bruyne

There's little to say about the Belgian that hasn't been said before.

Playing a little deeper than usual his passes were just as penetrative as ever and he even showed himself adept at defending, blocking a shot from Bruma in the second half, suggesting if he wanted he could be a fine number six midfielder.

Not since Zinedine Zidane has there been a player who made passing the ball an art like he does. The first two goals came after stylish passes from him, with Ferran Torres' in particular coming after the most effortless, yet measured, left-footed volley throughball.

Only a couple of shots he could have done better with, blazing one over the bar, and the other allowing Jose Sa to save took a slight shine off a fine performance.

Player ratings:

Man City: Ederson 7; Walker 6, Stones 6, Ake 6, Zinchenko 6; De Bruyne 8*, Gundogan 6, Foden 6; Ferrán Torres 7, Mahrez 6, Sterling 7.

Subs: Jesus 8, Rodri 6, Silva 6, Cancelo 7, Nmecha 6.

Olympiacos: José Sá 7; Rafinha 7, Semedo 6, Cisse 6, Holebas 6; M'Vila 6, Bouchalakis 5, Camara 6; Randjelovic 5, Valbuena 6; El-Arabi 6.

Subs: Bruma 7, Pepe 6, Masouras 6, Koka 6, Soudani 6.

