A penalty from Sergio Aguero and fine goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres were enough to get the Champions League joint-favourites Manchester City off to a winning start against Porto.

But they were made to work for it by their, who took the lead, defended well, and looked dangerous going forward throughout the game.

City never quite got going in an engaging first half and went behind after 14 minutes when Luis Diaz set off on a brilliant run across their box, beating three men before firing past Ederson. But the lead lasted just three minutes, a rash challenge from Pepe presenting City with a penalty, which Sergio Aguero drilled past Agustin Marchesin, just about.

After the break, City played a little quicker, but Porto stuck with them until, on 65 minutes, Gundogan flipped a free-kick over the wall and into the net, then Torres, on for Sergio Aguero, combined with Phil Foden to curl home a beauty.

Inspired by Sergio Conceicao, who looked desperate for a fist-fight with Pep Guardiola, Porto refused to give in, but were ultimately undone by City’s superior quality. City, meanwhile, have improving to do - and they might have to do it without Fernandinho, who came on as a late substitute and was then himself substituted following what looked like a quadricep injury.

TALKING POINT

It’s now 12 years since City got rich, and their failure to do anything of note in the Champions League in that time should be to the eternal shame of all involved. Under Pep Guardiola, defeats to Monaco, Liverpool Spurs and Lyon - all before the semi-final stages - have been characterised by dunderheaded defending that reflects on the coaching and much as it does on the players. Keeping possession and buying defenders for their creative ability only works at the top level when in front of them is the greatest midfield of all-time and in front of that is the greatest player of all-time.



Now, though, adding Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias to Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte, City might just have addressed that situation. Simply having an adequate defence might've been enough to win them this competition, and these four should at least be that.

However this team is beyond its peak - Fernandinho is injured, Sergio Aguero is frequently injured and not the spark he once was, Bernardo Silva is not as good as David Silva and, promising though Ferran Torres is, he'll do well to be as good as Leroy Sane. On the other hand: Kevin de Bruyne.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Chancel Mbemba (Porto) Much better now than when he played for Newcastle - as you'd expect - he held his team together with a strong challenges and intelligent positioning.

