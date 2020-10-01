Manchester United received the toughest Champions League group stage draw among the Premier League contingent, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side placed alongside Paris Saint Germain in Group H.

Also joining United in the group will be RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the 2020 competition before a 3-0 loss against PSG, and relative minnows Istanbul Basaksehir.

United beat PSG in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019 in one of the highlights of Solskjaer’s tenure, but did not qualify for the competition last season.

Marcus Rashford #10 of Manchester United shakes the hand of Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on March 6, 2019. Image credit: Eurosport

Chelsea will face Europa League champions Sevilla, while Liverpool v Ajax and Manchester City v Porto are the other standout fixtures for English clubs in the draw.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will face La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in Group A, while Lionel Messi will go head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona were drawn alongside Juventus in Group G.

The Groups In Full

Group A : Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach

Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

The Champions League draw was held in Geneva with a very familiar format, albeit with the absence of representatives of the clubs due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury hosted the event, with Giorgio Marchetti running the draw itself, and former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda tasked with picking the names out.

The evening also included a number of individual awards, which were as follows:

Best men’s goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Best women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi

Best men’s defender: Joshua Kimmich

Best women’s defender: Wendie Renard

Best men’s midfielder: Kevin de Bruyne

Best women’s midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan

Best men’s forward: Robert Lewandowski

Best women’s forward: Pernille Harder

