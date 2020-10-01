Manchester United received the toughest Champions League group stage draw among the Premier League contingent, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side placed alongside Paris Saint Germain in Group H.
Also joining United in the group will be RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the 2020 competition before a 3-0 loss against PSG, and relative minnows Istanbul Basaksehir.
United beat PSG in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019 in one of the highlights of Solskjaer’s tenure, but did not qualify for the competition last season.
Marcus Rashford #10 of Manchester United shakes the hand of Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on March 6, 2019.
Image credit: Eurosport
Chelsea will face Europa League champions Sevilla, while Liverpool v Ajax and Manchester City v Porto are the other standout fixtures for English clubs in the draw.
Defending champions Bayern Munich will face La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in Group A, while Lionel Messi will go head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona were drawn alongside Juventus in Group G.
The Groups In Full
- Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
- Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach
- Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille
- Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland
- Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes
- Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
- Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros
- Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir
The Champions League draw was held in Geneva with a very familiar format, albeit with the absence of representatives of the clubs due to coronavirus restrictions.
Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury hosted the event, with Giorgio Marchetti running the draw itself, and former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda tasked with picking the names out.
The evening also included a number of individual awards, which were as follows:
- Best men’s goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
- Best women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi
- Best men’s defender: Joshua Kimmich
- Best women’s defender: Wendie Renard
- Best men’s midfielder: Kevin de Bruyne
- Best women’s midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan
- Best men’s forward: Robert Lewandowski
- Best women’s forward: Pernille Harder