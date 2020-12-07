Manchester United may have struggled for consistency this season but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure they will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

Forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will not be on the flight to Leipzig due to muscle injuries and Solskjaer has backed Mason Greenwood to step up in their absence.

"Mason is a very talented forward, one of the best I have worked with," Solskjaer, whose side are top of Group H but level on points with Leipzig and Paris St Germain, told reporters on Monday.

He creates chances for himself and we have a great chance of scoring goals. He will only improve with people around the team."

"Knockout games, games like this, are big," the Norwegian added. "They are United players because they have the qualities which we looked for.

"These are the games we look forward to. We never make it easy for ourselves, we do make it hard, that has been the case ever since I played.

"The better opponents you play against, the more confidence you get. We have just got to do our job tomorrow. You can't sit back and hope for a 0-0 draw. That is not in our genes."

