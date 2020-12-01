There were just four days between this season’s Champions League draw, which placed Manchester United in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain, and Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day. Still rankled by his exit from the Parc des Prince at the end of last season, the Uruguayan’s revenge mission was clear.

Of course, Cavani didn’t solely sign for Manchester United purely to get back at PSG, otherwise he would have signed for Metz or Strasbourg or the like in Ligue 1, but the 33-year-old certainly has a point to prove to his former employers. Cavani has been gathering breath to blow over PSG from the moment he became a Red Devil.

It’s been some time since Manchester United had a centre forward like Cavani. Romelu Lukaku was a natural goalscorer, but not in the same way as the Uruguayan. Lukaku was frequently misunderstood during his time at Old Trafford, deployed as a targetman when he is far more effective with the ball at his feet and space to run into. Antonio Conte has recognised this at Inter.

Understandable comparisons have been drawn with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He too pitched up in the Premier League in the latter stages of his career having scored for fun elsewhere in Europe. He too gave United a focal point to play into. Not since Ibrahimovic left the club have United had that sort of focal point.

Edinson Cavani (L) and Alex Telles in Manchester United training Image credit: Getty Images

Whether by design or by accident, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might just have stumbled upon a formula to make his United side even more potent, with the addition of Alex Telles coupled with the arrival of Cavani already changing the way they attack. Last week’s win over Istanbul Basaksehir saw United attempt more crosses (19) than in any game since the defeat to Burnley in January.

Telles made his Manchester United debut in the away win over PSG in October, whipping a number of wicked balls in from the left. His new teammates were unprepared for it. No United forward had seen a full back cross like this for years. Indeed, Daley Blind was the last left-sided defender who had a good delivery in him. In Cavani, Solskjaer has someone who can make the most of Telles’ crossing too.

But Cavani’s greatest offering to Solskjaer could be his winning mentality. This is a player who grew accustomed to picking up a league winner’s medal at the end of every season at PSG. He won’t be satisfied with merely finishing in the top four at Manchester United. He will demand the best of those around him.

This was evident in the impact Cavani made off the bench against Southampton on Sunday. At 2-0 down after 45 minutes, Manchester United appeared down and out. The team’s demeanour instantly changed with the Uruguayan forward on the pitch, though. Cavani wasn’t happy until he’d scored the stoppage time winner, with three points in the bag.

Edinson Cavani célèbre son but pour Manchester United face à Southampton en Premier League Image credit: Getty Images

Cavani’s PSG revenge mission could, in a certain light, be seen as petty. But it’s a mark of the sort of character the Uruguayan is. Manchester United must cradle this character and use it to sharpen the personality in the dressing room as a whole. Like Cavani, they must be driven to prove their doubters wrong. This United team, after all, has had no shortage of doubters.

“He was the best scorer, he wrote part of our club's history. He's definitely a great player but it's not a story about PSG v Edi or vice versa,” Thomas Tuchel said before October’s Champions League meeting between PSG and United, playing down the narrative in anticipation of a Cavani debut for his new team.

Ultimately, the fixture at the Parc des Prince came too soon for Cavani, who had to self isolate for a period following his move to England, but the Uruguayan is now fit and firing, as demonstrated by his match-winning performance against Southampton. If Cavani makes his adversaries eat their words on Wednesday night, Solskjaer and the rest of his United team must consider how they can use that energy to do the same.

