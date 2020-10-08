Manchester United have left Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of their Champions League squad on Thursday.

There are places for Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the squad, while goalkeeper Lee Grant gets in ahead of Romero.

The Major League Soccer transfer window is still open until October 29 and Romero, 33, is linked with a move to USA, according to the Daily Mail.

Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Argentine side Estudiantes, while Jones only played two Premier League matches last season.

New signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri have all been included in the 25-man A list.

Homegrown players such as Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams can remain on the B list, which could be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture.

United start their Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on October 20 before facing RB Leipzig (Oct 28) and Istanbul Basaksehir (Nov 4) in Group H.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

