Bruno Fernandes continued his fine form in front of goal as his double set Manchester United on their way to 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

United flew out of the traps, and took the lead in just the seventh minute, with Fernandes rifling a stunning half-volley into the roof of the net from 20 yards, before the same man scored a rather more simple second after a goalkeeper error 12 minutes later to take his season tally to nine in all competitions, and six in his last three.

Handed the chance to score his first hat-trick for the club, Fernandes gave the ball to Marcus Rashford after the United forward had won a 35th minute penalty, which Rashford dispatched with aplomb.

After the break, United took their foot off the gas and the visitors got back into it thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Deniz Turuc, before Daniel James put the icing on the cake in stoppage time as United made it three wins from four in the Group H to leave themselves on the brink of the last-16.

More to follow.

