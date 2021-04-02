Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set to miss Paris Saint Germain's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich after the French champions said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

"He will isolate and is being submitted to the appropriate health protocol," PSG wrote on Twitter.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 symptoms triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG face Bayern on Wednesday, four days after taking on Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, for which Verratti had already been ruled out after sustaining a thigh injury while on recent international duty.

The current Ligue 1 champions are level with Lille at the top of the table, with both sides on 63 points. Lyon are a further three points adrift.

The meeting with Bayern is a repeat of last season's final, which the German giants won 1-0 thanks to goal from Kingsley Coman.