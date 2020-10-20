Marcus Rashford was the hero once again in Paris as he fired Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over PSG, 18 months on from another famous Champions League comeback in the French capital.

United took the lead in the 22nd minute after Bruno Fernandes, who missed his first penalty for United at the weekend against Newcastle, scored from the spot at the second attempt after his first penalty kick has been saved by Keylor Navas, only for the referee to order a re-take with Navas adjudged to be off his line.

The United backline were standing firm but, out of nowhere, a needless own goal off the head of Anthony Martial 10 minutes into the second half got the home side unexpectedly back in it.

Both sides were committing bodies forward, so a winner was always likely, and once again, it was that man Rashford in Paris - having scored the winning penalty in April 2019 to steer his side to a famous comeback victory in the Champions League last-16, to win it for United with just three minutes to go as United marked their return to Europe’s elite competition with in style.

That 3-1 win in the Parc des Princes 18 months ago effectively earned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis, and the déjà vu started quickly this time around as another penalty in Paris got United in front. PSG were incredulous as the referee insisted Navas had strayed too far forward – which he had – when making the save, and Fernandes showed nerves of steal to step up and stroke the second attempt home.

PSG were up to their usual tricks, with Neymar the main protagonists in the face of the referee at every given opportunity, and as the match wore on, their frustration grew yet further.

David de Gea was in fine form in the United goal, with his save to deny Mbappe at the beginning of the second half right out of the top drawer, but he could do nothing as a poor glancing header from Martial flew into his own net.

Navas made several fine saves as United continued to attack, but he was powerless as Rashford struck to fire United to the perfect start, rifling into the bottom corner to again become the scourge of PSG.

TALKING POINT – Ole gets it right in Paris, again

Having earned the job on a permanent basis with a stunning win in Paris 18 months ago, this visit could have saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s skin.

Perhaps that is a bit extreme, but Solskjaer has been under a great deal of pressure given United have started the season poorly, but Paris has again come to the rescue.

He made some big calls with his team selection, but got everything spot on. The defensively shape nullified PSG with ease for much of the game, Bruno Fernandes seems to have more freedom without Paul Pogba in there, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a pairing gave the home side problems all evening.

MAN OF THE MATCH - David de Gea

Another man under fire was David de Gea ahead of kick off, but he showed just how good he can be with some sensational saves when it really mattered. The Spaniard has won United so many points over the years and, for the first time in a while, he was at it again in Paris.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Keylor Navas 7; Florenzi 6, Diallo 7, Kimpembe 6, Kurzawa 6; Gueye 5, Danilo Pereira 5, Ander Herrera 6; Di Maria 6, Mbappe 6, Neymar 5… Subs: Kean 6,

Man Utd: De Gea 9, Wan-Bissaka 8, Lindelof 7, Tuanzebe 8, Shaw 8, Telles 7, Fred 9, McTominay 7, Fernandes 7, Rashford 6, Martial 6... Subs: Pogba 6, James N/A, Van de Beek N/A

KEY MOMENTS

14’ - SAVE AGAIN! From the resulting corner, PSG go short, Neymar whips a fizzing low cross right into the dangerzone, Layvin Kurzawa is there, prods for goal on the stretch but De Gea makes a vital block again!

20’ - PENALTY TO UNITED! Martial fouled in the penalty area by Diallo. Straight forward decision.

22’ - MISSED! Fernandes misses again from the spot! That is two misses in two! Super stop from Keylor Navas.

23’ - BUT NO! Navas is off his line when making the save, so we go again! Fernandes gets another go!

23’ - GGGGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!! PSG 0-1 Man Utd. At the second time of asking, Fernandes steps up and makes no mistake this time. His fourth goal of the season.

48’ - WHAT A SAVE! That is what Mbappe can do, as he twists and turns, darts into space in the box past two men, rifles one for the bottom corner, but De Gea gets his fingertips to it and makes a fantastic save.

55’ - GGGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!! PSG 1-1 Man Utd. Nightmare for United as a needless own goal from Martial gets PSG back in it. Corner from Neymar comes in, Martial gets up early but, unchallenged, proceeds to flick the ball into his own net. Seemed to close his eyes as he got up to meet the ball.

81’ - SAVE! Great chance to potentially win it for United, Rashford slides in Fernandes, who elects to pass, it is blocked, only as far as Rashford, who shoots with his left foot, but Navas saves with his legs.

87’ - GGGGGGOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! PSG 1-2 Man Utd. Cometh the hour, cometh Marcus Rashford once again in Paris! Surely he has won it for United? They have been the better team, and could have won it here. Rashford glided past Neymar with ease, before rifling the ball into the bottom corner.

OPTA STATS

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a home defeat in a Champions League group game for the first time in 25 games (W19 D5) since losing 1-3 to CSKA Moscow in December 2004.

Manchester United have won consecutive away European games (after beating LASK in March in the Europa League) for the first time since November 2018 (beating BSC Young Boys and Juventus in the Champions League).

Manchester have scored nine own-goals in the Champions League, more than any other side.

Since the start of last season, Manchester United have been awarded 27 penalties in all competitions, scoring 22 of them, both highs among sides in Europe’s big five leagues in that time.

