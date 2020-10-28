Marcus Rashford did not start Wednesday’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig, but he ended the night with his first-ever hat-trick for Manchester United.

A second-half substitute at Old Trafford, Rashford – who has been relentlessly campaigning to end child food poverty in the UK – continued to dazzle on the pitch as well.

Champions League Leipzig cameo a reminder that Rashford is unlike anyone else at Man Utd AN HOUR AGO

A week on from his winner at PSG, the England forward scored three goals in under 20 minutes to seal an emphatic 5-0 victory over Leipzig - and unselfishly let Anthony Martial take the spot-kick for United's fourth when he was on a hat-trick himself.

"I think the manager wanted me to up the tempo,” Rashford told BT Sport afterwards. “That for us means going forward. There was definitely spaces there. We got Bruno [Fernandes] and Paul [Pogba] on the ball. We looked dangerous throughout and that we could score every time we went forward.

"It was a real team performance. The ones who started did well and the substitutes did well too. We can't ask for much more than that in terms of the attitude and the intent to go and kill the game off. It worked in our favour.”

Ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport: "Wow. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench, he's been on the front of the papers for all the right reasons and tomorrow he'll be on the back of them.

“Him and Bruno Fernandes when they came on were magic.

"Marcus Rashford is on fire. It's like being in the playground with a sixth former against the younger boys and he just bullies everyone – too quick and too strong.

"He was head and shoulders above Leipzig. He made some defenders, who we were raving about before the game, look like schoolboys tonight."

Paul Scholes added: "He's doing both now (on the pitch and off it). That was electric when he came on."

transfers Manchester United face Liverpool battle for Gravenberch - Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO