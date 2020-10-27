Manchester City made it two wins from two in the Champions League this season as they earned a comfortable 3-0 victory in Marseille.

City raced into an 18th minute lead with Ferran Torres slotting home to score for the second Champions League match in a row on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne pass.

Marseille continued to be no match for City, as a strike from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling’s 28th Champions League goal under Pep Guardiola put the game to bed in style late on.

The victory was City’s first-ever in France, and means they remain firm favourites to finish top of Group C after a dominant display.

More to follow...

