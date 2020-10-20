Marcus Rashford said Manchester United executed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan “fantastically” following another dramatic win at Paris Saint-Germain.

United beat PSG 2-1 in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night, with Rashford the match-winner in Paris again - 18 months after he scored the penalty to beat the French champions in the last 16 of the tournament.

There were some bold calls from United manager Solskjaer, with Axel Tuanzebe making his first start for 10 months in a three-man central defence alongside Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, with Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the full-backs, and Rashford – who scored the winning goal in the 87th minute – praised the system which saw them claim a huge win in Group H.

Rashford told BT Sport: "Of course it's a nice feeling. More importantly, we won the game. We're in a strong position now in the group but it's the first game. The concentration levels we showed today we have to take forward into the next game.

"For me, they were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker, in the game late on, that's the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points.

It's a good performance but also one where we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team. As players it's important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play. We did that fantastically. It was tough but we kept the intensity high. We had to defend very deep at times. They have some amazing players. In the low block it can be tough but the guys on the sides - the full-backs - they defended unbelievable. When we defend like that man-to-man, we can do really well.

"Every game requires different tactics and a different performance but what has to stay the same is the intensity. The intensity was key for us tonight. We kept going for 90 minutes. We are very happy today."

TALKING POINT – Ole gets it right in Paris, again

Having earned the job on a permanent basis with a stunning win in Paris 18 months ago, this visit could have saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s skin.

Perhaps that is a bit extreme, but Solskjaer has been under a great deal of pressure given United have started the season poorly, but Paris has again come to the rescue.

He made some big calls with his team selection, but got everything spot on. The defensively shape nullified PSG with ease for much of the game, Bruno Fernandes seems to have more freedom without Paul Pogba in there, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a pairing gave the home side problems all evening.

Ole: We've beaten a fantastic team

Solskjaer told BT Sport: "It's a different feeling from the last time we won here, it's at the start of the group stage but we've beaten a fantastic team. Last time it was a knockout and it was euphoric, this is sterile without the fans but it's still excellent and we deserved to win.

"When you go away to a team like this against Neymar and Mbappe you have to defend well and your keeper will have to make saves. Axel Tuanzebe is a top defender and his first game in 10 months was testament to the quality he has.

"Bruno missed two penalties in a row but he's not going to stop taking them - he showed focus and character.

"We know we need 10 points to get through so next week's game is very important. There are so many games."

