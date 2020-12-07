Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League after the Reds rounded off Group D with a 1-1 draw at FC Midtjylland.

The Egyptian forward netted the club’s fastest ever goal in the competition – and his 22nd overall - after just 55 seconds to get the visitors off to a flyer.

The Merseysiders were already guaranteed to finish top of the pool courtesy of last week’s victory over Ajax, so it was no surprise to see Jurgen Klopp make eight changes to his line-up, with Trent Alexander-Arnold captaining the Reds for the first time.

Divock Origi missed a great chance to double the advantage and FC Midtjylland used the reprieve to work their way back into the game.

Klopp rested the impressive Fabinho at the break and the Danes took full advantage of a young Reds rearguard to level through Alexander Scholz’s 62nd minute penalty.

The result sees Liverpool finish the group on 13 points, two ahead of Atalanta who have also qualified for the knockout stage following a win at Ajax.

TALKING POINT

Job done for Liverpool as makeshift side avoid a banana skin. It was a game that you could argue Liverpool didn’t need, but Klopp used the opportunity to give a number of his major stars some rest ahead of a big week of Premier League fixtures.

A number of Reds youngsters once again enjoyed gaining experience on the biggest stage with 19 year old midfielder Leighton Clarkson looking solid on his first Champions League start. Klopp brought on Billy Koumetio at half time and he became the youngest player to play for Liverpool in the European Cup/Champions League at the age of 18 years and 25 days.

It was a tough 45 minutes for the defender, who replaced the impressive Fabinho alongside Rhys Williams. The Brazilian was superb in the first period and once again produced a display to suggest he is a lot more than a stop-gap at centre back. Liverpool will feel they managed the time and workload of their main men well and will now look ahead to big matches at Fulham and at home to Tottenham in the next week.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Fabinho (Liverpool). It almost seems a strange choice given that he only played the first half before being replaced with upcoming games in mind. However, the midfielder turned defender is fast emerging as one of the best centre backs around and Liverpool clearly missed him when he went off. Cleared off the line and impressed again.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC MIDTJYLLAND: Hansen 7, Cajuste 7, Cools 7, Paulinho 7, Dreyer 7, Evander 7, Kaba 7, Mabil 6, Onyeka 6, Scholz 7, Sviatchenko 7. Subs: Andersson 6, Isaksen 6, Sisto 6, Madsen n/a, Pfeiffer n/a.



LIVERPOOL: Kelleher 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, R Williams 7, Fabinho 8, Tskimikas 6, Clarkson 7, Keita 6, Minamino 7, Jota 6, Origi 5, Salah 6. Subs: Koumetio 6, Robertson 6, Henderson 6, Firmino 6, Mane n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

1’ - GOAL! – FC Midtjylland 0-1 Liverpool. Salah immediately pounces upon a loose pass, races clear and prods beyond the advancing keeper.

32’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Origi hits a tame first-time shot wide of the far post after a lightning break, involving a super pass from Salah, had set him free.

33’ – FC MIDTJYLLAND CHANCE! Fabinho hooks off the line after Kaba's header from a right-wing cross had looped beyond Kelleher.

50’ – FC MIDTJYLLAND CHANCE! Evander lashes against the frame of the goal after Liverpool failed to deal with a high ball into the middle.

62’ - GOAL! – FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool. Scholz fires his spot kick beyond the dive of Kelleher and into the corner. All square.

77’ – FC MIDTJYLLAND GOAL RULED OUT! More chaos in that young Liverpool defence. Schultz hammers a rebound high into the net. VAR checks... but after an absolute age it’s chalked off.

87’ – FC MIDTJYLLAND CHANCE! Kelleher produces a super stop to keep out Sviatchenko's header.

90’ – LIVERPOOL GOAL CHALKED OFF! Minamino tucks away Mane's knockdown and looks to have won it for Liverpool. But VAR checks and rules it out for a handball.

KEY STATS

With an average age of 24 years and 26 days, Liverpool named their youngest ever starting XI for a UEFA Champions League game.

After just 55 seconds, Mohamed Salah's goal is now the quickest Liverpool have ever scored in a UEFA Champions League game.

Salah's goal was his 22nd in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifiers); he has now overtaken Steven Gerrard (21) to become the Reds' all-time leading European Cup/Champions League scorer.

FC Midtjylland are the only team in Champions League history to concede in the opening minute on more than one occasion in the same season (versus Liverpool and Ajax in November).

