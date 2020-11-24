Mohamed Salah could be available to face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Liverpool forward missed the 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

However, he resumed full training on Monday and could feature at Anfield as Liverpool look to make it four wins from four matches in Group D.

"Mo trained with the team yesterday and looked really good,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday.

"The test was negative - all the tests were negative – so, if nothing changed since yesterday, he is available. Now we have to see what we do with that because he was quarantined until three days ago."

Liverpool also have injury concerns over Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Thiago, but Klopp wasn’t giving much else away in terms of team news.

"All the rest, no news. One looks closer, the other one looks not that close, so that’s how the situation is and we’ll see who is available.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it because I have no idea who Atalanta can bring into this game, so why should we give any kind of information to them?”

