Moise Kean scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain struggled to a 2-0 victory away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The game started badly for the visitors with Neymar going off with a suspected groin injury in the first half to add to their injury list which includes Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti.

Champions League Injured Neymar hobbles off in first half of PSG's match at Basaksehir 2 HOURS AGO

And it was the Turkish side, making their home debut in the group stage, who impressed more in the first half with their defending and former Manchester United fullback Rafael going close to scoring.

Thomas Tuchel's side slowly grew into the half with Kylian Mbappe spurning two good chances.

The second half was following a similar pattern, with Keylor Navas denying Istanbul on numerous occasions, until the hosts switched off at the back momentarily and Mbappe's corner was headed in by an unmarked Kean.

And the on-loan Everton striker sealed victory with a volley from close range after another Mbappe assist to give PSG their first points of their European campaign.

But they will need to play much better in next month's double header against RB Leipzig.

Neymar received treatment before going off Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Kean rebuilding his reputation in Paris.

The Italy striker looked like he could not hit a proverbial barn door at Everton, scoring just two league goals last season after his £24.5m move from Juventus. He was having a quiet game today until opening the scoring in the 64th minute. Now he has four goals in his last 2 games, showing his goal poacher instincts.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Keylor Navas (PSG): The experienced keeper made five vital saves to keep his side in the game, including a fine stop to deny Edin Visca before Kean's opener.

PLAYER RATINGS

BASAKSEHIR: Günok 6, Rafael 7, Skrtel 7, Epureanu 6, Bolingoli 6, Özcan 6, Topal 7, Kahveci 7, Visca 7, Crivelli 7, Türüç 6. Subs: Ali Kaldirim 5, Ba 5, Guiliano n/a, Aleksic n/a.

PSG: Navas 8, Kimpembe 8, Danilo 5, Kurzawa 7, Florenzi 6, Herrera 6, Marquinhos 5, Neymar n/a, Mbappe 7, Kean 8, Di Maria 5. Subs: Sarabia 6, Rafinha n/a, Kehrer n/a, Gueye n/a, Bakker n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - CLOSE! Crivelli tees up Visca whose drive from the edge of the box is narrowly wide.

26' - INJURY! Neymar looks to have a bit of a knock and isnt moving too well following a challenge from Rafael. He is subbed for Sarabia.

37' - CHANCE! Florenzi with a good low cross for Mbappe's whose first time effort from the edge of the box goes wide.

57' - CHANCE! Visca with a drive from the edge of the box which is parried after a swift counter.

64' - GOAL FOR PSG! Mbappe's corner finds Kean with a free header into the corner.

79' - GOAL FOR PSG! Mbappe lashes it across goal for Mbappe who controls it and hammers it in from close range.

KEY STAT

Since the start of 2017-18, Kylian Mbappe has provided more assists in the Champions League than any other player (14).

transfers Wilshere keen on MLS switch - Paper Round 26/10/2020 AT 03:52